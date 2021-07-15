Gov. Lamont defends the extension of his emergency pandemic powers

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is defending the extension of his emergency pandemic powers.

On Wednesday, the general assembly voted to extend the powers until September. Republicans and some Democrats voted against it. News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House sat down with Lamont Thursday to ask him about it.

These additional powers allow the governor to make decisions on his own, but some call the extension unnecessary, arguing the pandemic is essentially over.

While at lunch at Skipper’s in Niantic, Lamont also took questions from some of the diners there and the employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Gov. Lamont defends the extension of his emergency pandemic powers

News /

Court documents reveal new details in investigation of Hartford grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while cooking dinner

News /

Health Headlines: Doctor discusses common summer injuries and their treatments

News /

Waterbury's newly renovated Mattatuck Museum reopens in time for summer

News /

Connecticut families who've filed taxes should see Child Tax Credit in bank account starting Thursday

News /

Husband accused of killing young South Windsor mom day after Mother's Day due in court Thursday

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss