Gov. Lamont defends the extension of his emergency pandemic powers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is defending the extension of his emergency pandemic powers.

On Wednesday, the general assembly voted to extend the powers until September. Republicans and some Democrats voted against it. News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House sat down with Lamont Thursday to ask him about it.

These additional powers allow the governor to make decisions on his own, but some call the extension unnecessary, arguing the pandemic is essentially over.

While at lunch at Skipper’s in Niantic, Lamont also took questions from some of the diners there and the employees.