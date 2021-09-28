Gov. Lamont issues executive order extending mask, COVID vaccine mandates through next year

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont issued a new executive order Tuesday after state lawmakers approved the extension of his COVID-19 pandemic executive powers through next year.

Gov. Lamont’s latest executive order extends the deadline for nine previously issued COVID orders through the duration of his renewed pandemic powers – Feb. 15, 2022. It also revises and narrows the scope of two previously issued executive orders.

The orders being extended include the mask mandates in schools, childcare facilities, and at-risk settings, and the COVID vaccination/weekly testing requirements for long-term care facility workers, childcare facilities, state hospital workers, state employees, and school employees.

Related Content Lamont calls for General Assembly to meet in limited special session on COVID-19 public health emergencies

READ FULL: Executive Order No. 14

If the governor had not extended the deadline for those orders, they were set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021.

“I believe Connecticut has been smart in our response and we’ve been taking the right steps to help mitigate the spread of this virus to the best of our abilities,” Governor Lamont said. “That’s why we’ve gotten to a place where we currently have among the best results in the nation, and I’m just asking people to be cautious just a little bit longer until we can get this behind us.”

Republicans say the divisiveness around COVID has become dangerous, that Connecticut’s low positivity rate should be enough and people should be free to live.

Democrats say the pandemic is still in full swing.

State lawmakers now have 72 hours to decide whether they want to challenge any of these orders. They can meet to veto any of them, or do nothing and the orders will stand.