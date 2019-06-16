Gov. Lamont, Legislators to meet about tolls

(WTNH) - A meeting between Governor Lamont and lawmakers to talk about a possible special session on electronic tolls is expected to happen in the coming days.

Lamont acknowledged he's open to making changes to his original proposal.

He wanted about 50 tolling gantries on Interstates 84, 95, 91 and Route 15.

Some Democratic lawmakers say they are open to the changes, meanwhile, Republicans say they're still opposed to the tolls.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.