Gov. Lamont makes changes to CSP procedures, says he wants it to create trust and transparency

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he is making changes to Connecticut State Police strategies and programs in the state.

The change stems from recent police brutality in the nation and the ongoing conversations on accountability and transparency among law enforcement.

An executive order, signed on Monday, does this following:

Bans the Connecticut State Police from using chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, lateral vascular neck restraints, carotid restraints, chest compressions, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck.

Requires the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) to review the Connecticut State Police Administrative and Operations Manual and update it to include the following requirements and prohibitions:

Require troopers to de-escalate situations, when possible, before using force; Require troopers to provide a verbal warning, when possible, before using deadly force; Require troopers to exhaust all other reasonable alternatives before resorting to deadly force; Require troopers to intervene to stop another law enforcement officer from using excessive force, and to report any such use to a supervisor in writing; Prohibit troopers from shooting at or into moving vehicles unless the occupants of the vehicle pose a deadly threat by means other than the vehicle; Include a use-of-force matrix; and Require troopers to report all uses of force, including drawing a firearm on another civilian.

Requires DESPP to appoint and train community trust liaisons in each Connecticut State Police Troop and instruct them to assist those troops in building relationships with residents and community-based organizations, learning from those residents and organizations about how to better serve their communities, and making it easier for those residents and organizations to communicate with the State Police.

Prohibits DESPP from purchasing or otherwise acquiring military and military-style equipment from the federal government until further notice.

Directs every uniformed officer of the Connecticut State Police to be equipped with a body camera and every marked vehicle of the Connecticut State Police to be equipped with a dashboard camera.

Lamont said the state is going to release a portal that breaks down law enforcement activity per town.

“We’re going to put in place a use of force portal,” Lamont said. “We’ve been working on this for a year, but now is the time to release it. I want you to know town by town, based on gender, based upon race, what our police are doing, how that impacts your community and how that’s broken down by race and gender.

He said it’s all about creating transparency and trust.

“I just think in the name of transparency we want you to see what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, what those trend lines are.”

“Building community trust through relationships, accountability, and transparency is the foundation of my leadership at the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection,” added DESPP Commissioner James C. Rovella. “Serving for more than 20 years in Hartford, I was able to build on relationships and develop an understanding of what our communities expect of its police. We have made great progress in the last year and a half, but we all recognize that, together, there is still much work to accomplish.”

The executive order can be read below:

