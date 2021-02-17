Gov. Lamont picks general counsel to serve on Appellate Court

Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1522256403446.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated 16 people for state judge positions, including his general counsel for a spot on Connecticut’s second-highest court.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday picked his counsel, Robert Clark, to serve on the state Appellate Court. Clark would fill a vacancy created when Judge Douglas Lavine stepped down in December after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Clark previously served as a Superior Court judge in Bridgeport and an assistant state attorney general.

Lamont also nominated 15 people to serve as Superior Court judges, including three federal prosecutors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Healthcare administers its 100,000 COVID vaccine to homebound patient

News /

Tribune Publishing which includes the Hartford Courant sold to hedge fund

News /

Changes to Ash Wednesday due to COVID pandemic

News /

CT to loosen COVID restrictions on indoor, outdoor event capacity beginning March 19

News /

CT set to loosen COVID restrictions on indoor, outdoor event capacity beginning March 19

News /

Public hearing underway as thousands want a say in the proposed ban on religious exemption for childhood vaccines

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss