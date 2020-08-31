Gov. Lamont plans for extension of Declaration of Health Emergency, his COVID-19 executive orders through Feb. 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The executive orders established by Governor Ned Lamont during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic were set to expire in just 10 days. But sources told News 8 Monday, the governor plans to extend the Declaration of a Health Emergency for another five months.

News 8’s Jodi Latina was told, the closed-door meeting Monday was at the request of the governor. Legislative leaders and Gov. Lamont laid all their cards out on the table.

The final results, sources tell News 8: the governor plans to extend the Declaration of a Health Emergency for another 5 months. This means the executive orders already written will last through Feb. 9th, 2021.

And the governor will have the ability to write more if necessary.

Since March when the COVID-19 lockdown essentially went into effect, the legislature gave up their power. Per the constitution, because the governor declared a health emergency he was allowed to rule by executive order.

He has released nearly 70 executive orders since March. They cover everything from elections to health care and the economy.

They were set to expire, but that expiration date can be extended into next year. Still, many lawmakers feel the power structure should be shared.

State Rep. Themis Klarides (R – House Minority Leader) told News 8 Monday, “From my perspective, I think we need to start moving towards the collaboration of the legislature and the governor’s office instead of the unilateral actions of the governor’s office. It was necessary at one point, no question, for public health. But there are a lot of things like landlord-tenant issues and different ideas such as that that are in executive orders that I think need to be revisited.”

State Sen. George Logan (R – Naugatuck) added, “When this all kicked off, the governor even said, ‘hey we are going to base decisions, we’re going to move forward based on science and data.’ Well, we have done that in terms of being able to monitor, look at the science, look at the data. They are all going in the right direction. Let’s continue to monitor it, but we need to get back to the work of the people here in the state of Connecticut.”

“I’d like to think we are on the backside of COVID, back to regular practice. And in the meantime, the legislature is chock-a-block working on the energy bill and a number of other key initiatives,” the governor said Monday.

The governor mentioning Monday, the power structure of government moving forward is essential to keeping not only the public safe but the economy moving.

If that extension of the COVID-19 emergency declaration goes through, masks and restrictions will remain in place and the governor will be able to continue to lead with executive orders in that capacity.

Governor Lamont needs to file a submission for that extension. The Emergency Public Health Committee will be able to either accept or reject that.