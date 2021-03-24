Gov. Lamont pushing transportation policy in Waterbury – as state legislature takes up budget proposal

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont was on the road Wednesday touting his transportation policy.

He traveled to Waterbury where the Metro-North branch line ridership has remained steady even during COVID.

Jim Gildeau takes the train every day from Derby to Bridgeport. He works at the world famous Bigelow tea company.

“As a daily commuter in the trench for ten years, I’ve seen some of the rough days, the loss of the express train. I’ve seen 70-percent on time percentage rate, I’ve seen bussing substitutions,” said Gildeau.

If Governor Ned Lamont gets his way, $9.2 billion in transportation investments over five years will be passed as part of his proposed budget. The investments include adding seven more trains and two way rail service on the Waterbury branch of Metro-North.

State Sen. Joan Hartley says two way means both travelling north and south.

“We are talking about a corridor with approximately a quarter of a million people,” she says.

State Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, from Naugatuck, adds the transportation policy specific to adding trains in Waterbury has bipartisan support.

“This regional project is going to have such a positive economic impact on the state as a whole,” said Rebimbas.

The brass city’s rail caucus – also includes the chair of the Black and Puerto Rican caucus.

State Representative Geraldo Reyes says essential workers relied on this service.

“They continued to ride this train even when ridership was down throughout the state,” said Reyes.

To pay for it Governor Lamont has to get the legislature to agree to a truck mileage tax and TCI – a transportation climate initiative, which could increase gas prices by 9-cents a gallon. The special transportation fund is on fumes.

Governor Ned Lamont joked but was serious, “I love steak and fries, but there’s no such thing as a free lunch and we do have a way to pay for it.”

Commissioner Joe Giuletti of the State Department of Transportation is advocating for the administration.

“Without TCI the Department of Transportation will not be able to modernize and enhance transportation,” said Giuletti.

Gildeau who is also head of the Commuter Rail Council is all aboard!

“For the Waterbury branch commuters this is what we’ve dreamed about,” said Gildeau.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttijeg, is pushing rail improvements in the Northeast. If Connecticut can come up with 20-percent of the funding the federal government will kick in the rest.