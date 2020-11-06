Gov. Lamont reflects on the mid-point of his gubernatorial term and leading in a pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the state prepares for more COVID restrictions Governor Ned Lamont’s approval rating for handling the pandemic is at an all-time high.

A Sacred Heart University poll has Lamont’s approval rating at 71.2%. News 8’s Senior Political Correspondent Jodi Latina sat down with the governor as he discussed everything from handling stress to where the state is headed during this tumultuous time — as he marks the mid-point of his term.

The first-term Democratic governor is keenly aware of the power given to him by the legislature during this pandemic, “Which I hope I haven’t abused,” he added.

There are an estimated 100 executive orders and a sense we are headed for another lockdown.

“People drive around this residence yelling, ‘King Ned,’ a lot.”

He said the pandemic pulverized his initial focus: jobs.

“I thought I was elected to take a state that hadn’t created a new job in 30 years, whose fiscal house was a mess, whose business community was unsure about the future of the state, and we had a lot of people leaving the state. I figured that was my priority.”

However, his priorities shifted — and created more stress, which is something he is trying to keep from the people.

Other states have closed parks and beaches, but Lamont said he’s keep them open for residents.

“I’m keeping them open. It’s the best therapy in the world; a lot cheaper than psychiatrist.”

Lamont said his door is open to all of the new leaders at the legislature with one slight contingency…

“Give me solutions. I don’t like people criticizing from the sidelines, that sorta wastes my time.”

Locally, Democrats gained ground in Connecticut. Lamont said his administration’s handling of COVID helped.

“Out of that disruption, I think there will be positive evolution.”



A newly elected legislature will decide which of the governor’s executive orders will get extended. They are set to expire in February.