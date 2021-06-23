Gov. Lamont signing $46-billion biennial state budget Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont plans to sign the 2022-2023 biennial state budget Wednesday afternoon.

The $46-million state budget passed with bipartisan support during the regular legislative session, with the budget implementer further discussed and voted upon during the special session.

The budget is said to be balanced with no tax increases and remains under the spending cap. And it will provide funding for municipalities and other critical state services.

Gov. Lamont plans to sign the budget at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol in Hartford.