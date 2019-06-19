Gov. Lamont signs bill limiting police immigration actions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that places limitations on when Connecticut law enforcement officers can hold individuals sought by federal immigration officials.
The Democrat released a video message Tuesday saying he's proud to sign the Connecticut Trust Act, adding "we're a nation of immigrants and refugees and nothing the president does will ever change that." Democrats have been critical of President Donald Trump's immigration policy.
The legislation takes effect on October 1.
Among other things, it prevents law enforcement from detaining someone on a civil immigration detainer unless it's accompanied by a warrant signed by a judge; the person is guilty of a serious felony; or the person is on a terrorist watch list. Critics say they fear Connecticut is becoming a so-called sanctuary state.
