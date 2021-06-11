Gov. Lamont signs Clean Slate Bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed the “Clean Slate Bill” into law. But, he also sent a letter to lawmakers outlining problems he has with parts of the bill.

Under SB-1019, 300,000 people convicted of misdemeanor crimes and some low-level felonies would have their records erased starting in 2023. Some of the crimes that won’t be erased include sex crimes and family violence crimes.

In his letter, Lamont said in part, “I continue to have concerns that more felonies were not excluded.”

He is also concerned that erased records won’t be available to criminal justice agencies in determining whether to issue a gun permit.

Lamont said he is calling on the legislature to address those concerns. But, despite all that, he said he is proud to sign the bill.

