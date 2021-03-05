Gov. Lamont signs CROWN ACT, bill that bans workplace hair discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday he has signed into law the CROWN ACT.

It’s short for “An Act Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

It’s a bill that bans hair discrimination.

The bill was brought up to the state legislature last month during Black History Month.

As we reported last month, “untidy” and “unprofessional” might not sound like discriminatory words, but advocates of the bill say that’s what ends up happening to many Black women in the workplace.

In a tweet Tuesday, the governor said, “This measure is critical to helping build a more equitable society, and I look forward to signing it into law in the coming days.”

When this bill was introduced last year, it was voted out of committee, so it passed the first hurdle. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposed bill died during that session.

It was passed in the State House on Feb. 24, passed unanimously in the State Senate on March 1, and the governor signed it into law Thursday, March 4.