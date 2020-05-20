Gov. Lamont signs executive order allowing absentee votes during CT primary

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has signed an Executive Order allowing registered voters to vote absentee in the Aug. 11 primary election.

Governor Ned Lamont said that while coronavirus spreads, he wants to help keep people safe. He said state government must make reasonable adjustments that reflect the current state of emergency while ensuring that the democratic process continues safely and securely.

“Nobody should need to make a decision between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state has taken every responsible step to this point to ensure that our residents are safe, and the next step we must take is to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 when Connecticut residents cast their ballots. We must guarantee access to the ballot, and this is a way to do that during these extraordinary circumstances. I do not take this decision lightly, and it is with the public health and welfare of residents in mind.”

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said plans to mail every registered voter in the state an application. They will need to fill out and return in order to obtain an absentee ballot.

“Polling places will remain open, but every eligible Connecticut voter will be able to get an absentee ballot for the August primary if they want to avoid their polling place due to COVID-19,” she said.

Connecticut’s 2020 presidential primary was initially scheduled for April 28, but to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, Lamont signed executive orders rescheduling it, first to June 2 and then to Aug. 11.

Senator Len Fasano released the following statement: