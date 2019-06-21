Gov. Lamont signs new law banning gay and transgender 'panic defenses' in criminal cases

Governor Lamont signed a new law on Friday banning gay and transgender panic defenses in criminal cases.

The law prevents criminal defendants from using a victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity as a legal tactic to bolster the defense of violent crime for which they are accused.

The governor says the new law sends a strong signal to the court system that all lives are valued equally.

