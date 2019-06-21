Politics

Gov. Lamont signs new law banning gay and transgender 'panic defenses' in criminal cases

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 07:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 07:19 PM EDT

Governor Lamont signed a new law on Friday banning gay and transgender panic defenses in criminal cases.

The law prevents criminal defendants from using a victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity as a legal tactic to bolster the defense of violent crime for which they are accused.

The governor says the new law sends a strong signal to the court system that all lives are valued equally.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center