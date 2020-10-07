Gov. Lamont signs ‘take back the grid’ bill which will grade utility companies on performance basis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill House Bill 7006, which will create a performance-based system to determine rates for utility companies with the state and hold them more accountable.

The “take back the grid” bill, as it is commonly known, was designed to protect customers from misactions by all utility companies.

Two months ago, Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the state, causing hundreds of thousands of power outages.

Some were without power for days. The bill sets to put a stop to that by creating a new course for how utilities are held accountable.

If their performance is good, they are kept whole financially. If it is bad, they pay a penalty.

Moving forward, consumers can get reimbursed up to $250 for lost food and medicine if they are without power for 96 hours after a storm.

