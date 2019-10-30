Gov. Lamont speaks at CT Opportunity Zone Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The 2019 Connecticut Opportunity Zones Conference was held in New Haven on Wednesday.

Opportunity Zones are designated areas in need of redevelopment. Private companies are given tax incentives to invest in them.

Investors and developers networked at the Omni Hotel. Governor Lamont was there too. He talked about what he describes to be a booming industry.

“What I see when I look around are the underlying opportunities which make Connecticut an amazing place to be. I got the list of all the opportunity zones and I said really Stamford is an opportunity zone? Stamford has five opportunities,” said Lamont.

Connecticut has over 70 federally designed opportunity zones across the state.