Gov. Lamont to announce first 2020 legislative proposal for regular session of General Assembly

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news conference Thursday morning in Hartford to announce his first legislative proposal of 2020 for the General Assembly.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Hartford on Church Street.

At 3:30 p.m., Governor Lamont will attend a meeting of the Governor’s Workforce Council in Rocky Hill.

Lastly at 7:30 p.m., Governor Lamont will deliver remarks at a meeting of CONECT – a collective of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and civic organizations from New Haven and Fairfield Counties in Bridgeport.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

