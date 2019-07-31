Breaking News
Body recovered in Housatonic River in Salisbury during search for drowning victim
Gov. Lamont announces plans to improve operations of state government

Politics

by: Alex Ceneviva

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced his plans to improve the operations of the state government on Wednesday morning.

Lamont announced modifications to the operations of state government that he says his administration plans to implement to reduce bureaucracy and create cost savings.

The governor was joined by Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw and Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Josh Geballe.

The announcement took place at 10:30 a.m. in the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol building in Hartford.

