Gov. Lamont announces plans to improve operations of state government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced his plans to improve the operations of the state government on Wednesday morning.

Lamont announced modifications to the operations of state government that he says his administration plans to implement to reduce bureaucracy and create cost savings.

I just signed an executive order that will streamline the state’s Human Resources operations so we can reduce bureaucracy and create efficiencies that will generate cost savings all while making it easier for residents to interact with state government. pic.twitter.com/Cb4CpwTqQp — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 31, 2019

The governor was joined by Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw and Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Josh Geballe.

The announcement took place at 10:30 a.m. in the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol building in Hartford.

