Gov. Lamont to sign Police Accountability Bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Lamont is set to sign the Police Accountability bill into law Friday at 3 p.m.
He will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz; the co-chairs of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, State Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) and State Representative Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport); State Representative Brandon McGee (D-Windsor, Hartford); State Representative Anthony Nolan (D-New London), who also serves as a New London police officer; and Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.
The controversial bill passed after both the House and the Senate debated into the overnight hours. The bill was proposed in the wake of Goerge Floyd’s death, which sparked national and local demand for police reform.
The bill will include the following:
- Changes in the membership of the Police Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), which provides certifications and training to police officers in Connecticut. POST will be reconstituted to include persons impacted by the judicial system and towns of various sizes.
- POST will issue an annual report on police department efforts to recruit minority officers, and it will develop new crowd control policies, require implicit bias training, and ensure that police disciplinary records are subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.
- Uniformed police officers must have their names and badge numbers readily visible on all outer garments.
- Cities and towns can create civilian review boards, which will have subpoena power through their local legislative bodies (i.e. Board of Selectmen).
- Body and dashboard cameras will be mandatory for any officer interacting with the public.
- Chokeholds, stranglehold, and other tactics restraining oxygen and blood flow are banned, and officers will have whistleblower protections to report excessive use of force.
- A new Independent Office of the Inspector General will conduct use of force investigations.