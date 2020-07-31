Gov. Lamont to sign Police Accountability Bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Lamont is set to sign the Police Accountability bill into law Friday at 3 p.m.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz; the co-chairs of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, State Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) and State Representative Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport); State Representative Brandon McGee (D-Windsor, Hartford); State Representative Anthony Nolan (D-New London), who also serves as a New London police officer; and Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

The controversial bill passed after both the House and the Senate debated into the overnight hours. The bill was proposed in the wake of Goerge Floyd’s death, which sparked national and local demand for police reform.

The bill will include the following: