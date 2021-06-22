Gov. Lamont to sign recreational marijuana bill into law Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will be signing a bill midday Tuesday that will legalize and regulate the recreational use of marijuana in Connecticut.

This comes after the bill was passed several times as it went back and forth between the State Senate and House. Lawmakers had to hold a special session to further address the bill.

Some parts of SB-1201 is set to go into effect as soon as July 1.

Starting July 1, anyone ages 21 and over will be able to use marijuana. The sale of recreational marijuana in Connecticut will begin in May 2022.

Connecticut will become the 19th state in the nation to regulate the adult-use of cannabis.