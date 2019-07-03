Gov. Lamont endorses Biden in primary race, Congresswoman Hayes endorses Harris

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Jahana Hayes have weighed in on the presidential race.

Gov. Lamont is throwing his support behind former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. Lamont says Biden has the judgment and experience to get the job done.

He also says Biden will be, “The kind of president we need now more than ever.”

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes endorsed Senator Kamala Harris for President. Hayes wrote that Senator Harris is “the perfect antidote to our current President’s false narratives. “

I am proud to endorse Senator Kamala Harris because we need a President who believes that the doors of opportunity… Posted by Jahana Hayes on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.