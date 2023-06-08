HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With a new state budget passed and ready to be implemented, Gov. Ned Lamont is excitedly looking to what’s next.

“This budget is all about economic growth and opportunity,” he said. “Opportunity for everybody. I can have people wanting to move in this state. I can have the best workforce in the world. I can have companies that want to be here. But if there’s not a place for their workers to live, we’re going to be flat as a pancake.”

That housing will be built around metropolitan areas, in downtown spaces and close to railroad stations.

Watch the full interview at 10 a.m. Sunday on This Week in Connecticut.