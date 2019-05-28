Gov. to sign minimum wage bill Tuesday, other items remain as legislative session nears end Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is going to sign the minimum wage bill into law on Tuesday morning.

Governor Lamont will hold a bill signing ceremony in Hartford at 11:00 a.m.

The legislation increases the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The wage hike will be phased in gradually over the next four years.

There are still some big unfinished items as the legislative session nears a close.

The House, though, is still deciding whether to vote on a plan for paid family and medical leave.

Governor Lamont has threatened to veto that bill as it stands.

Additionally, a two-year, $20 billion state budget is unresolved with a June 5th deadline, tolls will be taken up in special session, and momentum is stalled on three bills that pave the way toward a recreational marijuana program in the state.

