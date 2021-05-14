‘Governor Lamont has done a great job’: CT Republican Mark Boughton endorsing Lamont for re-election

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — More trouble for the Republican party in Connecticut – a prominent Republican and one-time opponent and critic of Governor Ned Lamont is now endorsing him for re-election.

Mark Boughton was appointed by Lamont to be Commissioner of Revenue Services. Boughton told News 8 during a taping of This Week in Connecticut he is still a Republican but thinks the governor is doing a great job.

“I think Republicans will have to think outside the box. Governor Lamont has done a great job and I think he earned his re-election. The environment is tough for Republicans right now,” Boughton said.

Governor Lamont has not announced he is running for re-election, but he is widely expected to do so.

Be sure to tune in to the full interview this Sunday at 10am on This Week in Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss