‘Governor Lamont has done a great job’: CT Republican Mark Boughton endorsing Lamont for re-election

(WTNH) — More trouble for the Republican party in Connecticut – a prominent Republican and one-time opponent and critic of Governor Ned Lamont is now endorsing him for re-election.

Mark Boughton was appointed by Lamont to be Commissioner of Revenue Services. Boughton told News 8 during a taping of This Week in Connecticut he is still a Republican but thinks the governor is doing a great job.

“I think Republicans will have to think outside the box. Governor Lamont has done a great job and I think he earned his re-election. The environment is tough for Republicans right now,” Boughton said.

Governor Lamont has not announced he is running for re-election, but he is widely expected to do so.

