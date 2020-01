HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The final draft of Governor Lamont’s trucks-only tolls plan is now in the hands of legislators.

The documents call for electronic tolls for large tractor trailers on twelve bridges on six highways across Connecticut, stating the money from the tolls would go into the special transportation fund.

Toll bill; “the state of Connecticut shall not charge tolls for any class of vehicle other than large commercial trucks” — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) January 28, 2020

More Toll bill; “No agreement entered into by DOT for a loan…may contain a provision pledging toll revenue…other than toll revenue collected from large commercial trucks… — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) January 28, 2020

The final draft can be seen here:

A public hearing on the tolls proposal is set for Friday, January 31.