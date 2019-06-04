Politics

Governor Lamont signs 3 bills concerning gun safety

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 06:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Three bills on gun safety have been signed into law on Monday evening.

Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that prohibits the manufacturing of "ghost guns" as well as two other acts that addressed the safe storage of firearms.

"Ethan's Law" will require all firearms, loaded or unloaded, be safely stored and that all guns must be kept away from children up to age 18 instead of 16. Firearms safety curriculum would also be required for Connecticut students.

Also, under one of the new laws, residents must lock a firearm inside the trunk, glove box or safe when leaving a gun inside of a vehicle.

The three bills had passed the state Senate back in May.

