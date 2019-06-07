Governor Lamont signs offshore wind bill

(WTNH) - Connecticut is officially getting into the offshore wind game too.

Governor Lamont just signed a bill that will lead to construction of dozens of electricity-producing wind turbines off the shoreline.

The state can now start the process of deciding where those turbines will be built.

