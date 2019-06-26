Governor Ned Lamont signs biennial state budget

(WTNH)–Governor Ned Lamont has signed his first state budget into law Wednesday afternoon.

The state budget will go into effect for the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1st.

Despite the protestations from Republicans who say the budget plan is out of balance and contains phony numbers, the Governor announced earlier that he would sign the document Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Governor presided over the second state bonding commission meeting of his term approving funds for state parks, housing projects, state building rehabs and a ferry dock and said the budget plan puts the state back on track and includes full funding for the cities and towns and education.

This marks the first time that the budget has been done on time in several years.

Previous delays have forced cities and towns to estimate what they would get and sometimes even that estimate was wrong.

Now the cities and towns can send you your Property Tax bill on time.