Governor to push for criminal reform bill for misdemeanor offenders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is pressing for a criminal justice reform bill on Wednesday morning.

The bill would wipe records clean of people who committed misdemeanor crimes.​The idea on the table would allow the person to serve their time and then wait seven years before their record is erased.

The plan before the state’s judiciary committee would allow a person who has paid their debt to society to wipe their record clean after seven years of staying out of trouble.

The law would only be available to those who committed low-level crimes.

Those who are convicted of sexual assault, crimes involving guns, or domestic violence would not be eligible.

Supporters say there are more than 500 legal and regulatory barriers in Connecticut for people who get out of jail.