Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) - Could Columbus Day become a thing of the past? They are working on it on the UConn campus.
Students are rallying around Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Bri Miloz is a graduate student with the Native American Cultural Program. They set up a table, put out a sign and celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day, along with Columbus Day.
But next year, they’re hoping the state will no longer recognize Columbus on this day. They had petitions out and they were collecting signatures to try and change the name for good on the UConn campus.
“Columbus came here and took over their land, so it’s not about changing history, it’s about sharing both sides of history and getting the voice of the Native American community heard,” Miloz said.
Philip Goduti teaches history at Quinnipiac University. He says what the students at UConn are doing is good for America by a questioning history and how the stories are told, portrayed and celebrated.
“I think it is a great discussion to have. In fact, I think we should do it more throughout the year and not just on Columbus Day. I really believe that this is part of a broader discussion, when you start to look at history where our roots are, and where we have come as a nation,” he said.
They have already collected a couple hundred signatures and hope to have 1,000 by the end of the week to present to UConn President Susan Herbst.
