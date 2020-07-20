yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Groups rally at state Capitol in anticipation of the legislative special session

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of 60 protesters braved the mid-day sun Monday to rally for change, putting the heat on elected officials.

Addys Castillo from New Haven’s Citywide Youth Coalition pointed at the State Capitol building, defiant that the group will “hold this legislator, this building accountable.”

The groups were collectively representing immigrants, youth and Black and Latino communities. They demanded the Lamont administration to stop evictions, take police officers out of schools and expand access to the state’s husky insurance for immigrants.

“We know that the Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont and legislators of Connecticut are working day in and day out to pit us against each other to pass half baked policies,” said Eric Cruz López, People’s Coalition for Liberation.

The group of self-proclaimed abolitionists wants police accountability and to defund departments.

Katherine Morris, of Black America Undivided, believes “the 13th Amendment didn’t abolish slavery, it reformed it.”

“One of our demands is for New London Public Schools to sever ties with the New London Police Department and re-allocate $1 million from the New London Police Department 2020 budget to New London Public Schools,” said Ivana Etiene of Hearing Youth Voices, who was traveling from New London.

Lawmakers will debate and vote on police accountability and several other items during this week’s special session.

At a press conference late Monday, the governor reacted to the abolitionist’s demand to cancel rent.

“It reminds me that people are hurting badly,” he said. “Just because we had a grace period for rent, doesn’t mean people have saved up money.”

Lamont pointed to more money in the federal Heroes Act pending in Congress as a solution to keeping immigrants in their homes.

Several other rallies are scheduled this week at the Capitol as well.

Some of the legislative leaders will be gaveling in on Tuesday to open the special session and accept new rules about safe voting amid the COVID fears. Then on Thursday, the full House of Representatives will convene to debate and vote on laws. The State Senate is expected to vote next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CT Supreme Court dismisses absentee ballot suit, GOP members file suit in Hartford Superior Court

News /

Groups rally at state Capitol in anticipation of the legislative special session

News /

Hartford Athletic welcome fans for home opener Monday night

News /

3 injured in shooting during large gathering in East Hartford parking lot

News /

RESOLVED: Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Hartford

News /

Family of teen killed in 2011 celebrates his life, legacy with food drive in Berlin

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss