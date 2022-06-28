OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Emergency Management Association held an event to meet the 2022 gubernatorial candidates at Saybrook Point on Tuesday.

State leaders from police departments, emergency management services, fire and public health departments had the opportunity to meet (R) Bob Stefanowski and (D) Gov. Ned Lamont. The two gubernatorial candidates addressed the group and answered their questions.

“Along with police we just brought in the biggest class of judges in the history of the state. I don’t want the wheels to slow down. I think justice delayed is justice denied,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Green party candidate Michelle Bicking was also expected to appear at the meet and greet but she was unable to attend.

“I think we need to track this COVID money because I’m not sure it’s going to where it’s intended to be. When we get in we’re going to look at it. We’re going to make sure it’s used to keep people safe and to make this a more affordable state,” said Stefanowski.