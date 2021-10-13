Guilford residents receive absentee ballot applications they never asked for; investigation into legality ongoing

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Absentee ballot applications were sent out to some Guilford residents, but they never asked for one and some didn’t want one in the first place. Now there is concern it could be a violation of campaign regulations.

It could be a couple of dozen, or it could be hundreds, even thousands of these applications for absentee ballots. They were sent out in the mail, and you’re allowed to do this to some degree, but the secretary of the state has weighed in on it saying this could be breaking the law.

Debbie DeMusis of Guilford explained, “The application was pre-signed by the campaign manager as a person providing assistance. Providing assistance is only allowed when it is requested by a voter, in person.”

A packet went out to some voters in the town of Guilford. Inside there was advice on how to vote for Democratic candidates and issues in the upcoming election for the school board.

Also included was a completed absentee ballot application that had the resident’s name, address, and birthdate already filled in. At the bottom, there was a signature of Bill Bloss as the person providing assistance.

Bloss told News 8, “We specifically sought guidance from the secretary of the state on exactly this issue. We followed their guidance as we always do.”

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said they have had complaints, and the complaints need to be taken up with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

DeMusis explained, “It can’t be printed off. It has to be a wet signature such as a blind person or someone who is physically unable to fill out and sign the absentee ballot.”

Bloss said, “We asked whether it could be an electronic signature or if it needed to be an original signature and we were told it could be an electronic signature under the exact circumstances that we presented here.”

There was a fairly large crowd gathered on the green Wednesday evening to have a news conference and to show News 8 the request for an absentee ballot form. People were very upset at the gathering. They said this is Guilford where everybody knows their neighbor, it’s a small town with small-town politics.

“This is part of an organized effort to scare people and make people believe their votes won’t count; they are going to count,” Bloss said.

The secretary of the state did say the votes will count even if the absentee ballot applications are found to be handed out and signed illegally.

George Mac of Guilford said, “It’s been simple for us because we have been following the rules. But as soon as you have a system where your opponent does not follow the rules, it is incredibly frustrating.”

If this is illegal and they are convicted, it could be one to five years behind bars and a fine of $2,000 per application for an absentee ballot that went out in the mail. The investigation is ongoing.