Gun ammunition tax sparks debate among CT lawmakers, citizens

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Armed with stickers, members of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League band together Thursday against a gun ammunition tax: House Bill 5040.

Michelle McBrien, of Beacon Falls, is a firearms instructor and has been target shooting since she was a small child. As a member of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) she believes, “Everyone in Connecticut should put money into that pot, not just a certain group. That’s called discrimination.”

The Finance Committee is debating a 35% excise tax on the online and in-person sales of gun ammunition.

Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, of West Hartford, said her proposal with the ammunition excise tax would make gun owners pay a little more. But those very owners said they aren’t the problem.

“To extort money from a segment of our society that doesn’t want to give it and isn’t responsible for the problem seems like a less than honorable way to do it,” said Dom Basile, of Oakville.

On the other side, Moms Demand Action would like the estimated $7 million in revenue that would come from this excise tax to fund programs in urban areas affected by gun violence.

“Most gun owners are law-abiding citizens who also care for the people in the cities who are being plagued by this epidemic, and this is a way for them to do their part,” said Stacey Mayer, with Moms Demand Action.

These moms said a Congressional study showed $1.2 billion per year is spent in Connecticut as a result of gun violence in communities. Kate Weaver said every taxpayer bears the burden.

“The cost from a medical perspective, the loss of work perspective, the impact to the community, if we can stop the violence before it starts we can limit the financial impact on the state,” she said.

Gun owners point out they already pay 11% in federal tax and 6.35% in state sales tax, and if approved, this new tax would bring the effective rate to more than 50%.

More importantly, Basile pointed out that gun owners go through background checks and have to get permits to purchase ammunition.

“The people making these purchases that are going to be hit by this excessive tax aren’t the criminal element of our society, and we are not the ones committing the crimes we are being punished for,” he said.

The current bill language exempts police officers, prison guards and military members from the excise tax. Some members of the Finance Committee expressed concern that if passed, the money generated could be swept into the general fund. Lawmakers said the bill debate is far from over.