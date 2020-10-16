Gun control advocates concerned Supreme Court nomination could ultimately cost lives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On historic ground at Hartford’s Colt Armory, where hundreds of thousands of guns were manufactured, gun violence prevention advocates and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said the pending Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett puts Connecticut’s ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines in jeopardy.

Deborah Davis from Mothers United Against Violence said, “Our violence numbers have gone up in the cities across the countries and across the state.”

“We think it’s really important for people to know what is going to happen to violence rates all across this country…if Amy Coney Barrett is put on the Supreme Court,” said Senator Chirs Murphy.

Connecticut moved swiftly to pass some of the strongest bi-partisan gun laws in the nation following the 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook.

But advocates also warn Barrett’s nomination could also impact background check and a gun storage laws like the one signed by Governor Ned Lamont, named after Guilford teen Ethan Song.

Kristin Song said, “My son Ethan was killed with an unsecured firearm on January 31st 2018. I stand before you just a mother. A mother who is broken…but determined to see lifesaving gun legislation passed.”

“If lifesaving gun legislation is blocked,” Song added, “children will die. Loved ones will die. Police officers will die. It’s really that simple.”

Murphy says his concerns are based on Barrett’s opinion on a case about background checks.

Sen. Murphy said, “Amy Coney Barrett believes felons should be allowed to own guns. She believes it is unconstitutional for state legislators of the congress to stop felons from being able to own guns.”

While Murphy stood with advocates in Hartford, his colleague U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal questioned Barrett on Capitol Hill.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League responded saying they’re, “Hopeful to see an appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States with a justice who honors the value and importance of all constitutionally protected rights without favoring one above any other. We are optimistic that Judge Barrett will uphold the second amendment for our nation’s posterity.”

The Judiciary Committee will vote on Barrett’s nomination on Oct. 22.