Sen. Blumenthal urges FDA for swift action after dangerous PFAS levels found in spring water sold in CT

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal urged the FDA on Monday in a 11 a.m. press conference for immediate action after dangerous levels of PFAS were detected in spring water sold in Connecticut.

Spring water from Spring Hill Dairy in Haverhill, Massachusetts was reported to have dangerous levels of PFAS. Some of the brands bottled by Spring Hill Dairy are available for sale in Connecticut.

Sen. Blumenthal is asking for the FDA to institute a health standard for PFAS. The FDA currently has no standard for PFAS in food products, including bottled water.

From the release:

On July 2, 2019 the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (Mass DPH) issued a notice recommending that pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants should not drinking certain brands of spring water bottled by Spring Hill Farm Dairy after PFAS were detected at levels Mass DPH recommends not be consumed by women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or by bottle-fed infants.

