Senator Fasano, Republican officials hold press conference on grocery tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Len Fasano along with Representative Themis Klarides and Republican lawmakers held a press conference on the new proposed “meals tax” on Wednesday.

Lawmakers discussed the food taxes included in the Democrat state budget. The new “meals tax” is set to go into effect October 1, 2019 and will place a 7.35% tax on many grocery store items.

The current tax is at 6.35%.

Governor Lamont said he has asked the state’s Department of Revenue to review its interpretation of the law before it takes effect on October 1st.

Senate Majority Leader Len Fasano said the problem is the result of a Democratic ‘food fight’.

Republicans say it’s not fair to put the blame on the fallout from the bill on the State Revenue Department.

The press conference happened at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hartford.

