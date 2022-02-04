Harry Arora forms exploratory committee to consider run for State Treasurer

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Harry Arora announced Friday he is forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for Connecticut State Treasurer.

Arora, who represents the General Assembly’s 151st District, said he plans to meet residents across the state in the coming weeks and take their views in making a decision.

“CT needs a fresh and bold financial strategy to reduce our massive debt, to lower taxes, and to spur job growth. In the last decade, there has been little income growth and our population is where it was a decade ago. While the surplus arising from the federal dollars is temporarily helping, the long-term situation has worsened because of inflation,” Arora wrote in a statement.

Arora spent 25 years in the private sector managing investments before pivoting to public service.

He is serving his second term and is the ranking member of the Labor Committee in the legislature.