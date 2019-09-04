Hartford considered to host presidential 2020 debate

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One debate getting a lot of attention is the 2020 presidential debate possibly coming to Connecticut sometime next year. Connecticut is one of six locations being looked at across the country.

Leading up to the election next November, there are expected to be three presidential debates and one vice-presidential debate. The last time Connecticut hosted a debate like this was back in 1996 in Hartford between then President Bill Clinton and Senator Bob Dole.

In order for a debate of this magnitude to happen again, it needs some serious financial backing. The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has pledged a million dollars.

“We want to ensure that young people who are typically disenfranchised or or disconnected from this process have an opportunity here in Hartford Connecticut to have their voices heard,” Jay Williams of Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

On Wednesday, September 4th, The University of New Haven’s political science department is hosting a debate between the Democratic candidates for mayor in West Haven.

A university official says it’s a great way for West Haven residents to learn more about how the candidates feel about the key issues that are impacting the city.

If you want to go, the debate begins at the Bucknell theater at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Parking is available in the Maxcy Hall lot near 300 Boston Post Road.

In related news, Hartford’s three-way Democratic Mayoral Primary is less than a week away.

News 8 is teaming up with the Hartford Courant to host a Hartford Mayoral Primary Debate on Thursday, September 5th. Participants include former mayor Eddie Perez, the Mayor Luke Bronin and State Rep. Brandon McGee.

Hartford residents, we want to know about the issues that are most important to you. Submit your questions here and don’t forget to watch the debate live on News 8 at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

