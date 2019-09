FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks with attendees at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But there’s one looming problem for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana: He has yet to win over his own. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced his choice for President early Wednesday.

Bronin is one of the 50 city mayors from across the country now endorsing Democrat Pete Buttigieg for the nation’s highest office.

The mayor made the announcement in an Op-Ed piece that was published in the USA Today.

Buttgieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

