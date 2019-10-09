Breaking News
Hartford mayor, other national mayors urge U.S. Supreme Court to affirm LGBTQ+ civil rights

Politics

(WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin along with 90 other U.S. mayors- are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold civil rights protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

Mayor Bronin has signed an Amicus brief in support of three employment discrimination cases now being heard by the high court.

The mayor says quote, “The Supreme Court has a chance to say loudly and clearly that in America who you love or how you identify should not affect your livelihood. No one should be fearful of losing a job or be denied a promotion because of who they are.”

