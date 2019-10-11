Hartford not selected as host site for 2020 presidential debates

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut_State_Capitol,_Hartford_300164

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Commission on Presidential Debates has not selected Hartford to be a host site for a Presidential or Vice Presidential debate in 2020, according to city officials.

The Capital City has been involved with the national selection process since March of this year.

The four sites that were selected are:

  • University of Notre Dame, in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • The University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah (Vice Presidential Debate)
  • University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee

The debate would have taken place at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, if Hartford was selected.

“We put forward a strong proposal to bring a presidential debate to the Capital City, and I want to thank the dozens of people who volunteered their time to do a significant amount of planning, preparation, and coordination over many months. In particular, I want to thank the outstanding teams at the The Bushnell and the Convention Center, as well as Mary Coursey, who led the Organizing Committee. Our business, educational, government, and civic leaders saw the value of bringing this event to Hartford, both in terms of economic development and to foster civic engagement, and strongly rallied behind our bid.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska was the other finalist site that was not selected.

Related: Hartford considered to host presidential 2020 debate

The City of Hartford was the only finalist out of six that was not a university.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Sen. Murphy heads to Bristol to discuss opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Murphy heads to Bristol to discuss opioid crisis"

Flower Street residents in Manchester briefly evacuated homes after gas leak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Street residents in Manchester briefly evacuated homes after gas leak"

Connecticut native making an impact with Hartford Athletic as practice goalkeeper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut native making an impact with Hartford Athletic as practice goalkeeper"

Newington Parks and Recreation Dept. to make 'Mobile Veterans Memorial'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington Parks and Recreation Dept. to make 'Mobile Veterans Memorial'"

Restaurants plea for 'clear, predictable regulations' on wage rules

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants plea for 'clear, predictable regulations' on wage rules"

Tipped Wage Restaurant Owners urge lawmakers to clarify tipped wage pay rules

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tipped Wage Restaurant Owners urge lawmakers to clarify tipped wage pay rules"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss