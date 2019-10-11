Hartford not selected as host site for 2020 presidential debates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Commission on Presidential Debates has not selected Hartford to be a host site for a Presidential or Vice Presidential debate in 2020, according to city officials.

The Capital City has been involved with the national selection process since March of this year.

The four sites that were selected are:

University of Notre Dame, in Notre Dame, Indiana

The University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah (Vice Presidential Debate)

University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee

The debate would have taken place at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, if Hartford was selected.

“We put forward a strong proposal to bring a presidential debate to the Capital City, and I want to thank the dozens of people who volunteered their time to do a significant amount of planning, preparation, and coordination over many months. In particular, I want to thank the outstanding teams at the The Bushnell and the Convention Center, as well as Mary Coursey, who led the Organizing Committee. Our business, educational, government, and civic leaders saw the value of bringing this event to Hartford, both in terms of economic development and to foster civic engagement, and strongly rallied behind our bid.” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska was the other finalist site that was not selected.

The City of Hartford was the only finalist out of six that was not a university.