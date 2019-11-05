Hartford voters will take to the polls for mayoral candidates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters in Hartford will be hitting the polls on Tuesday to choose their city’s next mayor.

Voters will see a crowded ballot with some familiar names. Not only for mayor, but more than a dozen candidates are running for city council.



The candidate who raised the most money is the incumbent and Democratic nominee Luke Bronin. He’s had the job since 2016.

Right below him, they’ll see the name J. Stan McCauley, who will have an “R” next to his name, but he’s actually a Democrat and was endorsed by Hartford Republicans.



Then, there are four petitioning candidates including former mayor Eddie Perez, who served from 2001-2010 and pleaded guilty to corruption charges but never served jail time.

The other three are Michael Downes, a Hartford substitute teachers union leader, Giselle “Gigi” Jacobs, a businesswoman, and Aaron Lewis, a publisher and ghostwriter.

Hartford’s next city council will have a new look as sixteen candidates face off today as well.

Head to the Secretary of State’s page for everything you need to know about the ballots town-by-town: click here.

Stay with News 8 for all your Election Day coverage Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. on WTNH and MyTV9.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.