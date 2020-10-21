Homophobic, sexually explicit slurs posted, aimed at CT congressional candidate during online debate

(WTNH) — A cyberattack full of hateful messages and threats interrupted an online debate in the First Congressional District.

Democratic incumbent John Larson and his Republican Challenger Mary Fay are now speaking out about the incident which happened on Monday night.

Mary Fay the Republican candidate for Congress in the 1st District recalled, “You didn’t want to look at it, but you couldn’t help but see it. It was right there. It wasn’t subtle it was very graphic, very vulgar and violent and threatening.”

Hateful words and threats of violence against congressional candidates during an online debate on Zoom.

The comments popped up on the screen in a black box. The messages included homophobic slurs and sexually explicit words mostly aimed at Republican Mary Fay. “It’s stunning! Why is this happening? Who could this be and why at this time? It’s humiliating.”

Carole Mulready the President of the League of Women Voters Greater Hartford, who also was the moderator, said, “We have been Zoom-bombed.”

The organizers quickly stepped in and shut off the chat feature. But not before nearly 100 viewers including Fay’s 10-year-old daughter saw the hateful messages.

“Words are words and they do hurt,” added Fay.

Democratic Congressman John Larson told News 8, “It is despicable that they attacked Connecticut’s first LGBTQ Congressional candidate and the non-partisan moderator. This type of hatred has no place in Connecticut.”

“Political discourse involves having conversations about many issues including differences of opinion. But disagreements can still be respectful. The hateful, divisive and offensive behavior we have seen in recent weeks has absolutely no place in our state and our nation,” Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano of North Haven.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford said, “We stand against racist, sexist and offensive language of any kind. In our long history of sponsoring and moderating debates, such language is not allowed. Zoom is no different.”

Officials in West Hartford from Interactive TV have contacted Zoom. It’s unclear whether it is considered a hate crime.

West Hartford Police Captain Michael Perruccio told News 8 they are investigating.

This is the second such incident to happen in West Hartford.

On Oct. 12, police responded to the Emanuel Synagogue, to investigate a report of a person(s) who had joined an open, public Zoom service and posted anti-Semitic and other offensive material.

This case is open and active; there are no further details.

West Hartford Police recommend making online meetings private or restricted to known participants to aid in the prevention of unwanted disruptions.