House approves bill that aims to help homeowners with crumbling foundations

(WTNH) - The House approved a bill that would allow homeowners with cracked and crumbling foundations to obtain low interest loans for repairs or replacement.

Property owners who have reached the maximum of $175,000 in assistance through the state's captive insurance company are eligible.

There is an estimated 35,000 homes in the state with deteriorating or failing foundations.

