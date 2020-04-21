House Republican Leader Themis Klarides will not seek reelection in 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — Connecticut House Republican Minority Leader Themis Klarides announced Tuesday morning that she will not seek reelection in the General Assembly this year.

Klarides (R-114, Derby, Woodbridge and Orange) says her decision was based on personal and professional considerations.

“Times change and we have to move on and make decisions about balancing life and how we can best serve those that rely on us,’’ Klarides said. “This is the end of an extremely fulfilling and challenging chapter in my life. But anyone who knows me understands that my commitment to public service is ongoing.”

She is the first woman to lead the Republican caucus in Connecticut and has served for 22 years in the state legislature.