1  of  2
Breaking News
2020 state legislative session will not reconvene House Republican Leader Themis Klarides will not seek reelection in 2020

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides will not seek reelection in 2020

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Themis Klarides_566516

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — Connecticut House Republican Minority Leader Themis Klarides announced Tuesday morning that she will not seek reelection in the General Assembly this year.

Klarides (R-114, Derby, Woodbridge and Orange) says her decision was based on personal and professional considerations.

“Times change and we have to move on and make decisions about balancing life and how we can best serve those that rely on us,’’ Klarides said. “This is the end of an extremely fulfilling and challenging chapter in my life. But anyone who knows me understands that my commitment to public service is ongoing.”

She is the first woman to lead the Republican caucus in Connecticut and has served for 22 years in the state legislature.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford couple getting creative to keep their arts businesses open amid coronavirus shutdowns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford couple getting creative to keep their arts businesses open amid coronavirus shutdowns"

Dr. Henry Anyimadu - Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital of Central Connecticut

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Henry Anyimadu - Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital of Central Connecticut"

Dr. Shawn London - Emergency Medicine, Hartford Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Shawn London - Emergency Medicine, Hartford Hospital"

Driver killed when car crashes into Bloomfield home, catches fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver killed when car crashes into Bloomfield home, catches fire"

Hartford man arrested on strangulation, assault charges

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford man arrested on strangulation, assault charges"

Foodshare launches new drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foodshare launches new drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss