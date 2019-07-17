House votes to condemn Trump Tweets towards four congresswomen

(WTNH)–The House of Representatives has voted to condemn comments President Trump made towards four congresswomen.

The President said the four representatives of color should go back to the countries they came from. All four are US citizens. Three of them were born in the US.

Many call the comments racist.

Senator McConnell said, “Well, the president’s not a racist.”

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) said, “He’s obviously trying to say that they don’t belong here. That they’re not one of us. That they’re not legitimate. That they should leave and get out. By attacking them he’s making it okay to attack all of us.”

AG Tong is calling on the president to apologize, but so far the president has only doubled down.

