How Pres. Trump’s lost time on the campaign trail could impact the upcoming election

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the election just a month away, political analysts say the president’s COVID diagnosis will be used as a political tool by Democrats, while Republican voters say they are concerned about the loss of critical time on the campaign trail.

“He’s meeting all kinds of people in the day-to-day work of the president, so I’m not surprised,” said Republican voter, Steven Iovanna, of Meriden.

Iovanna trusts that Trump will recover quickly. Still, he has his eyes focused on four more years of a Trump presidency and worries the required two-week quarantine means lost last chances to reach voters.

“Fourteen days of the last month before the election…it’s not going to help,” Iovanna said.

“There’s no question that it’s going to be used for political purposes and to further move some of the persuadable voters towards Biden,” said Dr. Gary Rose, a political expert with Sacred Heart University. “He’s victimized by the very thing that he claims was under control.”

Still, Dr. Rose believes Trump’s COVID status is in itself unlikely to move the key block of undecided voters, which both sides are vying for. But any time away from the trail, and the debate stage, could.

The second of three debates was scheduled for the tail end of two weeks from now.

“I see those three debates as his last chance to pull this election off,” said Rose. “Here’s an opportunity for the president to make his case and he is behind in the polls.”

Meantime, there seems to be some common ground between voters on both sides of the aisle. Biden voters News 8 spoke with say they, too, are sympathetic but unsurprised by the president’s positive test.

“Irony to the max,” said Brandon Johnson of Meriden, who plans to vote for Joe Biden. “Because what did he say for the longest time? He swept it under the rug. If it subsides and he gets better, he can go out and fight for his office. But I doubt he’s going to keep it.”