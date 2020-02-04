How to watch the State of the Union 2020

President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. — (WTNH/ABC NEWS) — President Donald Trump will give his third State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The speech comes on the eve of his all-but-certain impeachment acquittal in the Senate.

You can watch the SOTU livestream on this station’s website. On television, ABC’s primetime coverage of the 2020 State of the Union will start at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT. Live coverage and analysis will begin on ABC News Live an hour beforehand.

Trump will use the address to promote what he calls the “Great American comeback,” according to a senior administration official.

The speech comes at a moment when Trump is hoping to put his Senate impeachment trial behind him. White House officials said Trump wants to use the nationally-televised address to highlight his administration’s efforts to bolster the economy, tighter immigration rules, and lower prescription drug costs just as his reelection effort accelerates.

“I think it’s safe to say the speech will celebrate American economic and military strength and present an optimistic vision of America’s future,” said the senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the broad outlines of the speech that Trump is scheduled to deliver before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.