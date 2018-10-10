(WTNH) - New polling shows a huge gender gap in the race for Governor.

The Quinnipiac Poll sows Democrat Ned Lamont with a double digit lead among women voters. With just under four weeks to go, the poll shows Lamont ahead by just 8 points, but 21-percent say they might change their mind between now and election day.

The first Quinnipiac Poll of voters that say they are likely to vote next month shows Lamont at 47%, Republican Bob Stefanowski at 39% and petitioning candidate Oz Griebel at 11%.

Because it's closer than the last poll, Stefanowski's campaign says his message of cutting taxes is resonating with Connecticut voters. Lamont's lead appears to be attributable to a 22-point advantage among women. 53% of the women polled favored Lamont, with just 31% for Stefanowski, and 13% for Griebel.

Quinnipiac University Poll Director Doug Schwartz saying, "In 2010, the Malloy-Foley race we actually saw similar numbers among women at this point in time. This is definitely a big gender gap."

Lamont, and running mate Susan Bysiewicz, were actually with a domestic abuse survivor and visiting a company where the C.F.O. is a woman Wednesday. They pledged to push for paid family leave, equal pay, and stronger policies to respond to domestic violence including extending the statute of limitations. Survivor Nancy Tyler saying, "I'm here with Ned and Susan today because it's important we have state officials who actually 'get it."

Stefanowski's campaign is obviously aware of this gender gap, and late last week launched a new softer TV commercial featuring his daughters and his wife testifying to his abilities to fix things around the house.

The 11% showing for Oz Griebel means that he will be on stage with Lamont and Stefanowski for the

final two and likely largest audience debates. Griebel saying, "People are seeing the real difference

and I think that's what that poll clearly establishes."

Lamont has just 62% support among non-white voters in this poll. That may sound high, but non-white voters in the cities like New Haven are the back bone of state Democratic Party and key to winning statewide elections.